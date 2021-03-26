Bad Journey A new comedy arrives on Netflix

On this comic hidden camera called Netflix’s Bad Trip, two friends traveling to New York attract an unintended crowd with their fun-filled jokes.

From co-creators of Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this comedic hidden camera pursues two close friends on a roadside adventure full of funny and witty pranks, unwittingly dragging the crowd into chaos.

Bad Ride on Netflix stars Eric Andre, Lil Real Horry, Tiffany Haddish, and Michaela Konlin. The film is directed by Kitau Sakurai, directed by Dan Carey, Keetau Sakurai and Andre, and produced by Andre, Jeff Tremin, David Bernard and Robin Fleischer.

Bad Journey Official Netflix Trailer

the mission? For Chris to declare his love for high school girl Mary, played by Michaela Konlin. the problem? The car used for the trip was stolen by Bode’s sister, Trina (Tiffany Haddish), a prison fugitive who has no plans to let this theft escape.

Bad Trip is full of terrible pranks on real people, from André and Howery after their genitals trapped in a Chinese finger trap to André pretending to be in a car accident. It’s hard not to laugh at the sheer absurdity of all of it.

Eric Andre, Lil Real Horry and Tiffany Haddish participate in this comedy film produced by “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa”.

