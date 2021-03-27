This is the glass mansion that Roger Federer owns in Switzerland

Roger Federer, Currently ranked fifth in the ATP ranking, has one of the sport’s most idyllic homes. The tennis legend, who owns several properties, owns an impressive glass house costing around 8 million euros with a view of the lake. Zrich.

