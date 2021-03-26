Dead birds: A volcano and a point cause mass death

In 2013, short-tailed dead shear water appeared en masse on the east coast of Australia. Later, it was also washed by the sea on the shores of Lord Howe Island and even New Zealand. All in all, zoologists have estimated the number of driven animals as three million specimens. Countless others remained dead at sea. Lauren Roman of CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere in Hobart and her team presented a study in the “Marine Ecology Progress Series”Which links the death of animals to two catastrophic events in the Pacific Ocean.

