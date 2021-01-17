As of Monday, passengers arriving in Martinique will be in lockdown for 7 days

PCR testing only, travel restrictions and 7-day isolation: The state is strengthening health measures for travel between Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana, effective Monday January 18th.

From Monday, all travelers entering Martinique – except for those coming from Guadeloupe if not in transit – are subject to a seven-day home isolation.

These travelers will be subject to isolation of the same nature as “contact cases”. Also, they should reduce outings to a strict minimum (food shopping, medical appointment and test taking 7 days after arriving in the territory, determines the province of Martinique.

Any passenger of 11 years of age or over entering Martinique by air must present upon boarding the negative result of a test taken less than 72 hours before the flight. Antigen tests will no longer be accepted, only PCR tests from France will be accepted.

According to the press release issued by the province of Martinique, citing two cases: “This is to avoid the introduction of the” English alternative “by a traveler who will be a carrier of the virus but has not tested positive before departure.” The number: “the traveler who was infected with the infection between his test and his arrival in the region and the traveler in the nursery during the test.”

Finally, due to the health situation in Guyana, air traffic with Guyana will be limited to force majeure only (personal or family, emergency health reason or professional reason that cannot be postponed). The same restrictions apply to Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy.