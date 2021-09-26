Army of Thieves: New Netflix Heist Movie Show Online

There was room too thieves armyIntroduction to the zombie movie Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead, during a TUDUM event on Netflix, where the streaming giant showed off a new trailer from the movie.

New Thieves Army Trailer

Army of Thieves, Dirito da Matthias Schweigover (former actor of Zack Snyder original movie), will debut on Netflix next October 29 But, in the meantime, we can enjoy some unedited scenes in the new trailer below. There are no zombies, but the action (along with the love and laughter) is definitely not lacking in this trailer with subtitles in the prequel to the Army of the Dead.

The movie will premiere on Netflix on October 29, and unlike the movie where we saw Las Vegas invaded by the zombies, Army of Thieves will see a heist in Ocean Eleven.

Here is the official summary:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, regional banker Dieter sets off on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when a mysterious woman proposes him join a gang of wanted Interpol criminals. Together, they will attempt a series of legendary and frontier heists across Europe.

The cast will be there Matthias Schweigofer (Ludwig Dieter), who will also appear as a director, Natalie Emmanuel (Gwendolyn), Robbie OV (Corina), Stuart Martin (Brad Cage), Jose Khan (Rolf), Jonathan Cohen (Delacroix), Noemi Nakai (Beatrix) NS Barbara Meyer (Lucy).