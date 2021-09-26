It will face Russia, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Brazil and Canada in Cartagena and San Pedro

Cartagena. The Absolute National Women’s Football Teams Russia, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Brazil, Canada will argue In Cartagena and in San Pedro del Pinatar The competition Women’s Football Week in Costa Calida, a tournament that will be held to take advantage of the presence of these teams in the region of Murcia, as they prepare for their participation in future international commitments.

The competition that will be held From Friday to MondayIt was presented this Thursday in Cartagonova Stadium, which would be one of its scenarios, the other being the assembler Pinatar Arena, which is organized in cooperation with Cartagena football club As well as ratification of Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM).

On the opening day, the matches of Canada and the Czech Republic will be held at five in the afternoon. Brazil and Russia, nine o’clock in the evening, both in Cartagonova; and Poland-Finland, seven o’clock in the Pinatar Arena.

The confrontations will take place already on Monday between Finland, Russia, Brazil and Canada at five and nine in the Cartagena stadium. and Czech Republic – Poland, eleven o’clock in the morning in the Pinar del Rio complex.

The scheduled matches, which the public can witness for free, will allow some of the world’s best footballers to be seen in action and, in the case of Canadians and Brazilians, help them prepare Olympic Games That in less than a month and a half it will start in Such as.

This Costa Calida week was presented at a party in which they appeared Francisco Belmonte, head of Efesé; Mariano Sanchez, President of the Pinatar Arena; Picture of Noelia ArroyoDeputy Mayor of Cartagena; Martinez visit, Mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar; Juan Francisco MartinezDirector General of the Tourism Institute in the Region; Francisco Sanchez, the General Director of Sports of the Autonomous Region; And Jose Miguel Monge Carrillo, head of FFRM.