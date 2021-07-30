Illegal Bitcoin (BTC) mining discovered in this strange place in Poland »Cryptocurrency Insiders

Bitcoin (BTC) Its value has skyrocketed in recent years, and thus cryptocurrency mining has become more and more popular. And where there is money to be made, there are always a few opportunists who want to get their share. Now a very strange story has emerged in Poland. There, a miner was arrested mining cryptocurrency with stolen electricity…at the police headquarters!

Gazeta Wyborccza came up today with a tool About this strange story. It is said that an IT specialist mined cryptocurrency at the headquarters in Warsaw with electricity and equipment from the police there. In addition to free energy, the miner could also have benefited from a good Internet connection in the office.

Soon the specialist was arrested and immediately expelled. In response, a police spokesperson said:

“The device he used was not linked to any police database, and the case is largely related to electricity theft,” he said.

It is not clear how much bitcoin or cryptocurrency a miner is able to mine. However, it is clear that steel balls are involved. Illegal cryptocurrency mining is very common, but in police headquarters it may not have happened before!

Recently, the police in Malaysia Another Waltz to Destroy Millions of Dollars Worth of Crypto Miners. These miners were taken over as part of an illegal operation that also included electricity theft.

This also happens from time to time in Russia. Miners are still solid in 2020 $6.6 million electricity To mine bitcoin for free.