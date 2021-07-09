apartments, restaurants and underwater shops; Invitation to the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh by sharing the video | الفيديو apartments, restaurants and underwater shops; Invitation to the Crown Prince of Dubai through video sharing

indian news

Dubai4 hours ago

The world’s deepest swimming pool was built in Dubai. Its depth is 60.02 m. It was also listed in the Guinness Book of Records. This swimming pool which was built in Nad Al Sheba area near Dubai has been named as ‘Dip Dive Dubai’. It also houses apartments, hotels and shops.

The water will be filtered every 6 hours

1 crore can fill 40 liters of water, which is the equivalent of 6 Olympic-size swimming pools. The water will be filtered every 6 hours. For this purpose, the help of filter technology developed by NASA and UV radiation will be taken. The maximum temperature for this 1500 square meter space is 30 degrees Celsius.

What else makes a swimming pool special?

The swimming pool has a diving shop and gift shop. Apartment and garage are also present. It offers a variety of courses for divers. In addition, meetings, events and conferences can also be organized here. In addition there are two dry rooms of 6 and 21 m, i.e. where there is no water.

At the invitation of the Crown Prince of Dubai

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhdoom posted a video clip on social media on Wednesday. He wrote that a world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai.

Find out when the booking starts

This pool is currently open to people by invitation only. Reservations for the general public will begin at the end of July.