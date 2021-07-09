American football – Berlin – before the game in Hamburg: Thunders Jones “really hot” – sport

BERLIN (AP) – Berlin Thunder’s Seantavius ​​Jones is eager for more after his celebratory performance against Stuttgart in the newly created UEFA Europa League (ELF). “I’m getting too hot right now. Three touchdowns are not enough for me,” the pass recipient said, referring to the game outside Hamburg Sea Devils on Sunday (6pm).

In addition to the three touches, Jones contributed a successful two-point conversion to last Sunday’s 40:19 victory over Stuttgart Surge, thus scoring half of all Berlin points. “But I can do more,” said the 28-year-old. “I’ve already scored six goals in one match.”

However, his career in the United States has so far been crowned with only variable successes. After all, he was allowed to score his only goal in the NFL in a prep game against the Tennessee Titans at the New Orleans Saints on August 20, 2014.

With his experience and professional behavior, the 1.91-meter footballer is an important factor for Berlin coach Jag Ball. “He did exactly what I expected of him. He’s an outstanding player,” Ball said, explaining a simple recipe for success: “We just have to hand the ball to him.”

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210709-99-318514 / 2