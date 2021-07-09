Vladimir Petkovic highlights Switzerland’s ‘fantastic job’ and aspires to reach the quarter-finals

For the coach, Petkovic, one of the keys to the match was the solidity shown by his players

swiss coach, Vladimir Petkovic, beaming at the ‘fantastic job’ of his team that beat France On penalties after an epic match in which he returned with two goals to draw with three goals against France.

Petkovic highlighted the ability to fight to the last minute And don’t throw the towel away. “We managed to impose our style of play, and we made our game,” said the Bosnian-born Swiss coach, who praised his team’s physical resistance.

Vladimir Petkovic, coach of Switzerland at Euro 2020. GT

swiss coach, One of the keys to the game was the solidity shown by their players in the middle of the fieldThis prevented France from feeling comfortable in many stages of the match.

“The team showed the will and strength to go further,” said the Swiss coach, who will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Petkovic also praised his players’ ability to react. “Under normal circumstances, it was impossible to go back, but we were a great team today,” the coach concluded, noting the way his team managed to equalize after losing 3-1 in the second half.