Another country is introducing a lock on Sunday and it broke near us

According to a report by North Macedonian news portal Vesti.mk, all 62 members of the 120-member legislature supported the proposal to shut down the entire Sunday.

According to the decision, only those whose work does not allow a complete closure will work on Sunday, so police officers, health workers, firefighters, ambulances and operators of various facilities will still have to take care of their work on Sunday. But they also get a higher salary for their work. In addition, stores open on Sundays must pay double the wages of their employees. There is also a day off for work on Sunday.

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Jagoda Sahpaszka said that with this move, the country’s leadership wanted to help people find work-life balance and develop their family and social relationships, making them more motivated and efficient in the workplace.