The United Kingdom records 12 deaths and 104 in hospital due to the Omicron variant

Twelve people were infected Omicron alternative to Covid-19 He died and 104 were taken to hospital in the UK, Into a full wave of infectionsDeputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

“If we look at the omicron, What we do know is that it is expanding very quickly. We currently have 104 hospitalization due to OmicronWe had 12 deaths. But there is a time mismatch at the data level, so we don’t really know how serious it will be.”

“The only thing we know is those who Receiving a booster dose “They have more than 70% effective protection,” he added, justifying the acceleration of the third dose campaign decided by the government eight days ago.

Almost half of people over 12 years of age received an anti-Covid booster dose in the UK, which was affected by a sharp rise in cases (+82,886 infections in 24 hours on Sunday) attributed to the variant. Omicron.

The country is one of Europe’s most mourning the pandemic, with More than 147,000 deaths due to Covid-19.