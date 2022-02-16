Android | Steps to remove the camera button that appears on the lock screen | OS | Applications | Applications | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | mobile camera | nda | nnni | sports game

Currently, smartphones with the operating system Android They share a common feature, we mean they all have the buttons for direct camera access and emergency calls that appear at the bottom of the lock screen, would you like to remove them for good? It is possible and then we will show you the steps.

Android It made an effort to give its customers the opportunity to customize the main interface of mobile phones, since many do not like the classic design that comes by default or from the factory. One of these changes allows you to remove the buttons for direct access to emergency calls and the main camera of the smartphone, both of which appear on the lock screen, the first in the lower left corner, the second in the right.

How to remove the camera button from the lock screen

First, open “Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone Android you can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

you can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon. Enter the “Lock screen” section.

Now, scroll down until you find the “Shortcuts” or “Shortcuts” section, tap on it. The name may vary depending on the device model.

Finally, a switch will appear that will be activated by default, deactivate it.

Smooth, none of these buttons will now appear on your lock screen, you can even replace them with other apps you have installed on your cell phone, it’s a matter of taste.

Deactivate the shortcut button or replace it with any other app (Image: Mag)

Why doesn’t my Android phone recognize my fingerprint?

The first reason is because of dirt. Sometimes when we click on the fingerprint reader, it tends to leave a mark, and as a result, it is usually inaccurate.

Another detail that you should keep in mind is that your finger can also be dirty. Fingerprints sometimes tend to store dust that we often don’t see with the naked eye.

The most frequent thing is to pick up the phone in a sweat or with a wet hand. This will also create a layer on top of the fingerprint and not be recognized as such by the smartphone.

Currently, mobile devices allow you to enroll up to 5 fingerprints. You can score the same unlocking finger so you never fail.

