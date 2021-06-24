Amazon Prime Day 2021 is better than ever, with more than 250 million products purchased in 20 countries

Client Amazon, in the past two days of Prime Day On June 21 and 22, they bought more in 20 countries than any previous Prime Day, Purchase more than 250 million products in total. This was announced by the e-commerce giant in a note issued at the end of the event devoted to discounts and bargains.





“I’d like to thank all the Amazon teams who made this holiday rush possible for customers around the world and Prime customers who chose to support SMBs in a big way,” he said. Dave ClarkCEO of Consumers Worldwide for the company. “Prime customers are an integral part of the Amazon family, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate them on Prime Day with amazing offers and entertainment opportunities, including this year’s Prime Day offer,” Clark added.

In addition, the memo states Amazon’s continued support for SMEs: the two weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021 have proven to be profitable for SMEs thanks to the company-funded promotion ”Spend £10 and get £10For the occasion, customers spent more than $1.9 billion on more than 70 million products from small and medium-sized businesses during the promotional period, an increase of more than 100% year-over-year over last year’s offering.

Here, in detail, are the top selling products and trends analyzed by Amazon during its two days of promotions.

The Fire Tv Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote was the most popular device on Prime Day. Customers bought more Fire TV 4K on Prime Day this year than ever on Prime Day. Customers bought a record number of Fire TV devices, from brands like Toshiba and Insignia, during Prime Day and the two weeks leading up to this year’s event. Customers have purchased hundreds of thousands of Amazon Fire tablets and Fire Kids tablets, including the new Fire HD 10 tablet, Fire HD 8 tablet, and Fire HD 8 Kids tablet.

As for trends, the categories most purchased by customers globally during Prime Day 2021 were those Utensils, beauty, nutrition, baby products, electronics Including Amazon devices, apparel, and household goods. Products Best seller all over the world On Prime Day 2021, it includes the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Goli Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects White Strips. Prime customers around the world have saved in back to school products with purchase Over 600,000 backpacks, 1,240,000 notebooks and converters, 1,000,000 headphones, 40,000 calculators and 220,000 Crayola products.

In Italy, Some of the Most Purchased Made in Italy Products Customers were Nuvo ‘72% Certified Snail Slime Organic Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream with Grape Seed Oil with Hyaluronic Acid, Vovees Artemis Bio Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream with Pure Hyaluronic Acid for Day and Night, Telami Chair.

And here, nation by country, are the best-selling products in individual markets excluding Amazon devices.

United States of America: Waterpik electric water jet, Orgain Organic Plant Protein Powder, 23andMe Health DNA Test, iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker.

United kingdom: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, CeraVe Cream, Tennessee Whiskey Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack.

The United Arab Emirates: Fairy Lemon Dishwashing Liquid Soap, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Dual SIM 128GB Smartphone, Neutrogena Hydrating Facial Gel.

Turkey: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ Wi-Fi 2019, Master Zacharius or the watchmaker who lost the soul of Jules Verne (IsBank Culture Classic Modern Publications – 110), SanDisk 16GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive Bellek

Spain e Portugal: Finish Powerball All-in-1 All-in-1 Dishwasher Tablets, Dodot Sensitive Baby Diapers, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G Smartphone.

Singapore: Vita Coco Natural Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Red Label Australia Cabernet Merlot Red Wine, ENPHO Body Fat Wireless Smart Scale, Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice

Saudi Arabia: Samsung Galaxy M12 Dual SIM Smartphone, Fairy Lemon Dish Washing Liquid Soap, Vaseline Essential Healing Body Wash

HollandOral-B Precision Clean Brush Heads with CleanMaximiser Technology, Compact Robijn Cleaners and Powerful Color Washer in a Pack of 10, 128GB SanDisk SDSQXA1 Extreme Micro SDXC UHS-I Class 10 Memory Card with Adapter

Mexico: Cuffie Gaming Razer Kraken Tournament Edition, Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Aspirapolvere Eureka Blaze Stick

Luxembourg: Beurer BR 60 Post-Bite Anti-Insect Bites & Stings Without Chemical Additives, Pampers Aqua Pure Baby Wet Wipes, BRITA Marella Filter Jug with 12 Maxtra Filters Included.

Japan: Yakan-no-Mugicha (barley tea), ICY SPARK brew from CANADA DRY, and Jyokin JOY pressed dish detergent

Italy: Borbone Respresso coffee capsules, “Omino Bianco” washing machine cleaner, Oral-B CrossAction electric toothbrush heads with CleanMaximiser technology

Germany e Austria: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet, Beurer Br 60 Post Bite Anti Insect Bites and Bites Without Chemical Additives, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royal Gin Distilled

France: Philips OneBlade Replacement Blades, Pampers Diapers, Oral-B CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Heads with CleanMaximiser Technology

China: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Renaissance Cellular Day Face Cream, Olay Regenerist Brilliant Skin Toning Perfect Serum, Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Replacement Heads

Brazil: Positive Smart Bulb, Heinz Tomato Sauce, Omo Washing Powder, Mondial Air Fryer

Belgium: Brita Water Filters MAXTRA + Pack 12, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet, Microsoft 365 family, up to 6 people, yearly subscription, PC/Mac, smartphone, tablet, box

Australia: PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, Bosch 91-Piece Digging and Driving Set, Panasonic Inelop Rechargeable Batteries