Eric Clapton, I don’t play where vaccination is required

NEW YORK, July 22 – Eric Clapton will not play in clubs and concert halls where vaccination against the Covid virus is required: the guitarist himself announced this, following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s directives under which fees will be required. The “Green Corridor” of clubs and venues that will host major events. “Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, July 19, my honor compels me to announce myself,” Clapton said. “I want to tell everyone that I will not play on any stage with a privileged audience – stressed -. If it is not possible for everyone to attend the party, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” Clapton said he had a “disastrous experience” with the AstraZeneca vaccine. His decision may also include Italy where Clapton will perform next year with stops in Milan and Bologna, while he will have several concerts in the United States from next September. The British artist thus takes a stand against that of Bruce Springsteen, whose next Broadway performance will require a completely immune audience. (handle).

(Ansa)