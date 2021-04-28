AirBaltic will launch scheduled flights from Riga to Valencia in Spain, Pisa in Italy and Kos in Greece starting in July.

In July, Latvian national airline airBaltic plans to start scheduled passenger services on routes from Riga to Valencia in Spain, Pisa in Italy and Kos in Greece, company representatives have reported.

As vaccination rates increase in Europe, airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said, so has the demand for leisure travel.

“Greece, for example, is already inviting tourists without requiring them to be self-sufficient on arrival. Therefore, airBaltic will start its flights to sunny new holiday destinations, thus improving the flight offer from the Baltic countries.”

This year, the airline will offer flights on 96 routes from the Baltic countries.

It was previously reported that airBaltic Group’s sales last year amounted to 142.6 million euros, 72% less than the previous year, while the group’s losses increased 29 times to reach 264.6 million euros. The airBaltic Group includes parent company Air Baltic Corporation and its subsidiaries SIA Baltijas krov Centrs, AS Aviation Crew Resources, SIA Air Baltic Training and SIA Loyalty Services.

The country of Latvia owns 96.14% of the voting rights in the airBaltic capital, while the financial investor owns the Danish businessman Lars Toussin Aircraft Leasing 1 – 3.86%.