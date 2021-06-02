Activist “stabs himself” during his trial in Belarus

spring96.org



Stepan Latypov in the courtroom

Rights groups and opposition media in Belarus reported that an activist “stabbed himself”, during his appearance before a court in the capital, Minsk.

Video footage showed the collapse of activist Stepan Latypov after stabbing himself with a pen. Latypov was taken to hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable after undergoing surgery.

Latypov is accused of establishing opposition networks on social media and resisting the police during his September arrest. The activist denies all charges against him.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has cracked down hard on the opposition since winning a controversial election last August.

