Sports Day: US Open winner fails Australian Open with 98

With the second round failure of US Open winner Emma Radocano and world number three Garbine Muguruza, the Australian Open saw big surprises.. 19-year-old Raducano lost 4:6, 6:4, 3:6 against the world number 98. Danka Kovinic from Montenegro. Former Australian Open finalist Muguruza unexpectedly lost from Spain 3:6, 3:6 to unseeded French player Alize Cornet. In addition to former Wimbledon and French Open winner Muguruza, another top ten player had to give up all hope: world number seven Anett Kontaveit of Estonia lost to 19-year-old Dane Clara Towson just 2:6, 4:6.

US Open Joiner Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev defied the atmosphere in Nick Kyrgios’ tennis show and saved his chance to win the title at the Australian Open.. The second in the world standings won the second round match against the Australian in Melbourne 7:6 (7:1), 6:4, 4:6, 6:2. Kyrgios, known as the instigator and entertainer, entertained the audience at the night session of Rod Laver Stadium Arena, which was almost half full, and fought with Medvedev Sometimes amazing gatherings.