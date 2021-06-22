A species of bee that has been missing for 100 years has been discovered in Australia

eA species of bee that went missing nearly 100 years ago was once again spotted on Australia’s east coast for the first time. Researcher James Dorey from Flinders University in Adelaide researched and sampled the favorite forage plants of the Australian bee species Phrohylaeus lactiferus in the states of New South Wales and Queensland. Discover three groups of rare bees, according to a study published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research. The insect was last documented in Queensland in 1923.

At that time, three males were found in the Atherton Highlands Tablelands west of Cairns. Finally, entomologists have provided a role for the possibility that the bee species may be completely extinct, according to Dory.

Relatively large and strong

P. lactiferus is said to be relatively large and robust, with a length of nine to eleven millimeters. The body is black with distinct white markings on the face and body. It is possible that this species is very rare because its habitat is very fragmented and likely to specialize in only a few host plants.

“If we are to understand and protect this remarkable Australian species, it is essential to increase biomonitoring and conservation efforts,” says Dorey, according to a statement from Flinders University.