Ludovico Einaudi’s “Underwater” world tour dates

The Italian parties Ludovico Einaudi Held from February 2022, coinciding with the release of his new album of unreleased tracks Underwater.

The premiere will take place on February 5 and 6 at the Teatro Sociale di Alba, a place that belongs to the personal geography of the composer’s feelings, given that the world tour of Seven days on foot.

It was followed on February 7 by the Verdi Theater in Florence and two concerts at Sala Santa Cecilia at the Parco della Musica in Rome on February 10 and 11.

In March the concerts will continue in Europe and the UK: two private residences in London at Hammersmith Apollo and at Alexandra Palace as well as in Paris at Dalle Pleyel, before returning to Italy again in May in Turin and at the Ravenna Festival.

In June, the tour will cross the ocean for a series of concerts in major cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.