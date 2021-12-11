Ludovico Einaudi’s “Underwater” world tour dates

The Italian parties Ludovico Einaudi Held from February 2022, coinciding with the release of his new album of unreleased tracks Underwater.
The premiere will take place on February 5 and 6 at the Teatro Sociale di Alba, a place that belongs to the personal geography of the composer’s feelings, given that the world tour of Seven days on foot.
It was followed on February 7 by the Verdi Theater in Florence and two concerts at Sala Santa Cecilia at the Parco della Musica in Rome on February 10 and 11.
In March the concerts will continue in Europe and the UK: two private residences in London at Hammersmith Apollo and at Alexandra Palace as well as in Paris at Dalle Pleyel, before returning to Italy again in May in Turin and at the Ravenna Festival.
In June, the tour will cross the ocean for a series of concerts in major cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
With Ludovico Einaudi on piano, they will play with Redi Hasa on cello, Federico Mecozzi on violin, and Francesco Arcuri, electronics and percussion.
These are the Italian dates:
5/6 February Alba, Municipal Theater
February 7 Florence, Verdi Theater
February 10/11 Rome, Parco della Musica, Sala Santa Cecilia
May 24 Turin, Giovanni Agnelli Hall, Lingotto
May 25 RAVENNA, Pala De Andrè, Ravenna Festival 2022 Preview
Underwater It is Aino’s first piano solo album over the past 20 years. Recorded “when the outside world was still and silent,” the composer immersed himself “into a boundless free space, in a flexible and parallel dimension, without outside interference.”
The result was “short forms, almost songs, written all at once on the piano”. The sound is also the result of research, the artist asserts: “I searched for an accurate sound that corresponds to the expressiveness of this music, soft, warm and deep. I wanted a piano that speaks and sings.”
