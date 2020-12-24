Four Argentines achieve their dream in the Finnish fourth division

Yesterday we shed light on the work of three Argentine-born players playing in Fifth Division of Poland. Today, we travel north in Europe and land in the cold lands of Finland where there are four Argentines who follow their dreams. Michel Rurt, Lucas Mondino, Francisco Fota and Matthias Ezequiel Estrada They are active in Kolmonen Etelä A (Fourth Division) for Finnish football.

How did the Argentinians get to Finland?

Michael Rert

He was born in Pico Troncado, Santa Cruz County on March 28, 1993 and works as a striker. Football tracks began in the lower sections of San Martin de San Juan And in 2014, he crossed the Andes to play San Luis Chile. The following year he went free Latino Espanyol from the fourth division of Finland. Before he established a foothold in these lands, he had Bolivian football plays for Nueva Klisa. Currently his file belongs to Atlantis, third class, But play in Atlantis Academy (It would be like an Affiliate Team) of the fourth category.

Lucas Mondino

The 32-year-old midfielder from Santa Fe has been a staple of Finnish football for several years. His first club in Finland was BK 46, Then he went to IFK Mariehamn (Who plays in the first division today) Then he signed it Ekenäs IF from the second section In 2015. He stayed there for only a year and returned to BK 46o Polclubin-46 Where he has played since 2016 and has played more than 70 games.

Francisco Futa

He was born in the city of Buenos Aires, and the only data known about his career is that he works as a midfielder And that his club is Latino Espanyol from Finland’s fourth division.

Mathias Ezequiel Astrada

Kordofan is an Ekenäs IF striker who plays for a club company. All of his clubs throughout these years have been Finnish football. BK 46, As it had three divided cycles, and then passed through Capilan, And from there it fell on Equinas Who gave it to IFK Mariehamn Then he walked alongside him Latino Espanol Club.