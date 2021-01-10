17:07 A second Republican senator joined calls for President Trump to resign

07:36 Apple and Amazon blocked the social network Farler

09.01.2021 Among those arrested in the Capitol: a member of the West Virginia state legislature

09.01.2021 Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump admitted losing the presidential race over the weekend after members of the House and Senate confirmed President-elect Joe Biden had won. Discussions subsided in the final hours of the night in Washington after violent clashes broke out on Capitol Hill. Crowds stormed the compound after President Donald Trump called on his supporters to march to the site to help Republican lawmakers “take back our country.” Congress began promoting a move to oust Trump a week and a half before the end of his term.



