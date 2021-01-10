The Google Play Store launched a “special” app for Trump supporters

Google decided to remove the app from the Google Play Store after a pro-Trump crowd stormed the US Capitol. Earlier, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube all cracked down on Trump.

US President Donald Trump suffered another setback from the internet world. Trump suffered another setback after his Twitter and Facebook actions on social media. Parlor, the most popular social media platform among Trump supporters, has been removed from the Google Play Store. Google decided to remove the app from the Google Play Store after a pro-Trump crowd stormed the US Capitol. Earlier, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube all cracked down on Trump. This is the first time that social media in a country has taken such an action against a US president. The decision to suspend the hall comes two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

The salon, which opened in 2018, has proven particularly popular among supporters of US President Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives. Groups like these regularly accuse Twitter and Facebook of unfairly censoring their comments. While the app is no longer available on the Play Store, Parlor will not be removed from users’ phones, and it is available for installation in other Android-based app stores.

Google said in a statement that the ban on the reception hall was aimed at protecting user safety. Apple Parlor has warned that the app will be removed from its app store if it does not comply with its content policies. John Matsy, CEO of the app, said at the salon. Over the past week, many have called for Google and Apple to ban the hall. It is allegedly used by not only the most ardent supporters of President Trump, but also right-wing white extremists in the United States.