The Chips For Kids Toy Drive is officially nearing an end. The last donations were accepted on Thursday. Now, thousands of toys are being distributed to children in need. Families have already been selected through a voucher system with surrounding schools and organizations. KCRA 3 has been a partner with the California Highway Patrol for years. “I’m going to tell you this year is pretty amazing,” said CHP officer Mike Harris. “How generous and how much to donate from the people of Sacramento.” But this year, we met a particularly wonderful woman who literally donated her life dream to children in need. Meet Linda Angelo. Angelo said, “Well, my son and I started watching Star Wars in 1977 and we found the idea fun to collect.” “So let’s quickly jump to 30 and have an idea for an antique toy store.” But her retirement plan stalled this year. Angelo, 73, contracted the COVID-19 virus in the spring and is starting to rethink her lifelong dream. “COVID happened. And the internet happened. And I decided it was time to make a decision.” Angelo has donated nearly 200 boxes of games to Chips for Kids. “There will be a lot of kids this year that their parents won’t have the money to buy a toy for them. And I thought what better opportunity for me than donating these kids.” Angelo has been keeping her things in storage for decades. Richard Steed of Pacific Roads Management said, “Our client, Linda. Angelo, who has put these together, has had a kit for many years, and our biggest concern has been making sure it’s well taken care of, shielded from the elements, and secured. ”Steed and his colleagues volunteered their time to transport the toy boxes to the CHP, and Steed said,“ Maybe. This is the most distinctive and the most generous of all the donations and efforts an individual makes. ”“ We’ve known Linda for a long time. We know she is a very caring and considerate person. So, we were just ready and happy to help her in this endeavor. And make sure it happens. ”When Angelo walked into the CHP to see all the other donated toys, I made her cry.“ I was sad that I would lose my toy store. Now, when I see all the boxes among all these gifts from our community, I feel so proud. I’m just so amazed. And I think my little boxes would be a part of it all that just filled my heart with Christmas spirit. “Interesting side note. Angelou was a core member of the All Vets Memorial in Capitol Park. Governor George Diukmijian appointed her honorary member in 1991. The memorial was dedicated by Governor Pete Wilson in 1998 to commemorate the more than 5 million Californians who They have served in the US Armed Forces since the state was established in 1850.

