Wants their time and “homemade cards” – Hollywood life

Brad Pitt’s birthday wish proves he’s the absolute father. The seemingly ever-young star turns 57 today – and here he plans to party with his kids.

Brad Pitt He celebrates his 57th birthday today December 18, sources close to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Star tell Hollywood Life Exclusively, the only party he’s planning is with his kids. “Brad is very low-key when it comes to his birthday,” a friend shared. “He’s really not doing much about it. He’s in the middle of the action Express train So he is very busy with all the things that work but of course he will celebrate at some point with his kids because they love it. ”

Brad posts Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Flower, 15, Shiloh, 14 years old, and twins Knox And the Vivian, 12, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45. Brad & His Mr. and Mrs. Smith Their co-star split in 2016 – but they’re still caught up in a never-ending custody battle. Luckily, Brad spends time with the kids, and our source says he’s looking forward to partying with them and having some handcrafted treasures.

Brad Pitt with Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2014. [AP]

“The youngsters are still of the age at which they like to make cards for him and make a full cake and birthday candles,” the source revealed. “So it’ll happen, it’s just about getting off work and of course with the COVID protocols there are a lot of moving parts. But the one thing Brad wants on his birthday is the homemade cards his kids make for him and he’s spending a long time with them, and that’s what he appreciates most. Otherwise, he will skip celebrating his birthday soon. “

Look at me The Strange Case of Benjamin Button A superstar, it’s hard to understand that he’s only shy a few years from his 60th birthday. And according to a second source, Brad can hardly believe how fast time is also flown by. “Birthdays around Christmas have always been interesting for Brad, and especially this year he’s very different from any year before. The main bottom line is that he can’t believe he’s approaching the age of 60.”

But, Brad isn’t nervous about getting old. Share the source: “He embraces aging and loves life.” “He will take the day and this weekend to talk to those he loves. He will not have a party nor expect gifts. He is just looking forward to listening to his children and is spending the day very happy because he is healthy and everything in his life is mostly going well. He is in a wonderful place.” right Now “.

Brad Pitt's birthday plan kids
Brad Pitt Brad Pitt at the Oscars in February 2020. [AP]
Last year, Brad opened up about the topic of aging in Hollywood GQ Australia “I’m behind the camera on the productive side, and I enjoy it a lot. But I keep doing less and less. I really think it’s generally a youth game – not that there are no big parts for the older characters – I just feel like the game itself will move normally. There will be A natural choice for it all. “

He added, “But I am curious to know the future of the film and the form it takes.” “I really appreciate the streaming services because we are seeing more and more high-quality projects being done. We see more writers, directors, and actors getting a chance. It just tells you how many talented people there are. I like to think there is room for both. But I can be a dinosaur and I don’t know. That, man. It could be the culprit in the way. “

