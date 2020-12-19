Wants their time and “homemade cards” – Hollywood life

Brad Pitt’s birthday wish proves he’s the absolute father. The seemingly ever-young star turns 57 today – and here he plans to party with his kids.

Brad Pitt He celebrates his 57th birthday today December 18, sources close to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Star tell Hollywood Life Exclusively, the only party he’s planning is with his kids. “Brad is very low-key when it comes to his birthday,” a friend shared. “He’s really not doing much about it. He’s in the middle of the action Express train So he is very busy with all the things that work but of course he will celebrate at some point with his kids because they love it. ”

Brad posts Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Flower, 15, Shiloh, 14 years old, and twins Knox And the Vivian, 12, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45. Brad & His Mr. and Mrs. Smith Their co-star split in 2016 – but they’re still caught up in a never-ending custody battle. Luckily, Brad spends time with the kids, and our source says he’s looking forward to partying with them and having some handcrafted treasures.