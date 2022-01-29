A powerful 14.6 inch tablet! 14 Samsung Tab S8 / S8 + / S8 Ultra Things You Should Know

In the previous article, the broker shared with you the full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra. But in fact in addition to mobile phones, Samsung will also release a new tablet, the previous generation was the Galaxy Tab S7 series, and this generation will be the Galaxy Tab S8 series. What should I know about the Galaxy Tab S8 series? Read below!

001: There are three models: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 + and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with screen sizes of 11 inches (2560 x 1600 resolution), 12.4 inches (2800 x 1752 pixels) and 14.6 inches (2960 resolution x 1848), All three phones support 120Hz screen refresh rate. Among them, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest screen tablet ever in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series.

002: The Galaxy Tab S8 screen is made of LTPS, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are made of sAMOLED.

003: The weights of the three machines are 1.1 lbs., 1.3 lbs. and 1.6 lbs. respectively, converted to our commonly used grams of about 499g, 590g and 726g (all round).

004: All three phones support the S Pen, and there will be a special magnetic suction position for the S Pen on the back of the phone. The S Pen supports 4096-level pressure sensing and air motion gesture control. The delay time of the S Pen used in the Tab S8 is 6.2ms, which is 2.8ms faster than the previous generation of 9ms, while the delay time of the S Pen used in the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra is 2.8ms, It is twice as short as the previous generation Tab S7+.

005: The three main cameras are all 13MP autofocus lenses and 6MP ultra-wide-angle lenses.

006: The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 + have a 12MP front camera, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP ultra-wide dual camera.

007: All three devices must have a microSD card inserted.

008: Three phones are equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 + have 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an ROM Random (RAM) built-in 8GB/12GB/16GB and 128GB/256GB/512GB ROM.

009: In terms of colors, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are available in grey, silver and pink, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is only available in grey.

010: The three battery capacities are 8000mAh, 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh respectively.

011: With four speakers that support Dolby Atmos, the listening experience is better, and you will feel immersed when watching movies or playing games. And there are three microphones that support noise reduction, which can reduce background noise by 50% during radio.

012: The screen image and the front lens can be recorded at the same time, that is, when performing a presentation, you can record your face in the circle at the bottom right.

013: Connect seamlessly with other Samsung devices, such as quickly sending photos or completing work on a device that was not done on an app on another device.

014: Multi-window function, there are four types of layout to choose from (the previous generation only had 2,), and the width and height of the window can be adjusted freely.

source:Twitter