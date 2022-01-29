Radeformwald: Downtown gets brightly colored furniture

Project in Radeformwald



Furniture in bright colors for downtown Rader



Colorful furniture, like the one created here in Mönchengladbach in 2021, is a must-have on the Rade in summer.

Radiformwald The brightly colored furniture will be installed in the city center for two months in the summer as part of the “Lebendiger Stadt.Raum Radeformwald” project.







Colorful furniture to be fitted out at Radevormwald in summer, from 15th June to 15th August, in the center of Radeformwald. These eye-catching people, who also invite you to stay, are provided to the city by the NRW Future Network for Mobility as part of the “Living City.Space Radeformwald” project. In other cities, such as Mönchengladbach, such seating terraces were already established in the past.

As the department announced in the submission to the upcoming Commission on Urban Development and the Environment, the department has applied to the future network to borrow the so-called modular street furniture. “With this temporary pilot project, the inner city will be upgraded with multifunctional seating and green elements,” the department explains. The goal is to increase the quality of accommodation and stay in public places. “The central question is what the city center of tomorrow might look like,” how is the purpose of the campaign described.

At the meeting on Tuesday, February 1, management would like to provide more information.

