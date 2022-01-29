USA Weah unable to play Canada due to vaccine

United States coach Greg Berhalter said on Saturday that American striker Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifiers because he did not meet the vaccination requirements needed to enter the country.

Berhalter said Wiah, who took part in Thursday’s winning match against El Salvador, received one dose of the vaccine when he contracted the Covid-19 virus and was unable to receive the second dose.

The coach added that Weah meets France’s vaccination standards, where he plays professionally, but cannot enter Canada.

“It is something we cannot control, the nuances of the COVID protocol, and we have to accept,” Berhalter said. “That means the next person has to step up and do what’s necessary.”

Berhalter said the team learned about Weah’s situation “two days ago” and hoped it would be resolved before Sunday’s game.

Separately, the coach said defender Brooks Lenin has returned to his MLS club, Atlanta United, to be “evaluated for a minor ankle injury”.

Weah’s absence means he will miss the chance to face Canadian striker Jonathan David, his teammate at Lille in France. David scored Canada’s second goal on Thursday in a 2-0 win over Honduras.