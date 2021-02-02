A Moscow court orders the imprisonment of opponent Alexei Navalny for three and a half years

A Moscow court ordered the imprisonment of prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny for three and a half years due to a previous ruling issued against him in 2014, after he was found guilty of violating his parole. However, she made clear that the length of the sentence would be reduced by the amount of time he spent under house arrest that year. Navalny’s organization called the Anti-Corruption Fund to demonstrate immediately in Moscow after this ruling.

This prison sentence is the longest for Navalny, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, as previous punishments against him did not exceed days or weeks.

The opposition asserts that the Russian authorities are seeking to silence him and to suppress an emerging opposition movement supported by tens of thousands of Russians who have demonstrated in the past two weeks.

Soon Washington and London demanded the release of Navalny “immediately and without conditions.” On Tuesday, the United States expressed its “grave concern” after the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was sentenced to more than two years in prison, calling on Russia to release him “immediately and without conditions.”

“In parallel with working with Russia to defend the interests of the United States, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners with the aim of holding Russia accountable for its failure to respect the rights of its citizens,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

France 24 / AFP