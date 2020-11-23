A man rescues a puppy from a crocodile’s jaws without dropping his cigar | US News

Man in Florida He rescued his puppy from the jaws of a crocodile, dived under the water and fought the reptiles all without dropping the cigar in his mouth.

Wilbanks said Richard Wilbanks, 74, was wandering around the pond near his retirement home in Estero, Florida, when the alligator walked out of the water and caught the dog. CNN.

He said, “It came out of the water like a missile.” “I never thought an alligator could be so fast. It was so fast.”

Cameras set up by Florida wild animals Confederation and the fSTOP Foundation have taken over the encounter, which shows Wilbanks in the pond, his head submerged as he tries to take over the alligator. Then he comes out, holding the crawler that the dog is still in its jaws. In Wilbank’s jaws there is a cigar – he never dropped it.

Wellbanks moves to the edge of the pool as he tries to push the dog away. He succeeds in the end, and Gunner escapes as Wilbanks tries to snatch his hands from the creature’s mouth.

CNN reported that Gunner has since gone to a vet, and while he’s had a tiny hole in his stomach, he’s okay otherwise, while Wellbanks said his hands are “chewed.”

He said he didn’t want to remove the crocodile. “They are part of nature and part of our life.”

But he will keep Gunner on a leash and at least 3 meters (10 feet) from the pool from now on.