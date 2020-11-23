Nuno’s convinced goals will flow to the wolves

Nuno Espiritu Santo Head Coach / Wolverhampton Wanderers Manager (AMA)

Nuno will face Southampton at Molino tonight, having found goals that are difficult to achieve in the Premier League so far.

They scored just eight goals in eight matches, Jimenez got half of them, but the Portuguese is sure they will come.

“It would be crazy to think that Raul should score in all the matches,” Nuno said.

“Not only are the strikers, the goals have to come from all over the team to help us.

Scoring a goal is the hardest part in football.

“Sometimes it is good, and sometimes it is not good.

“All the teams in the Premier League this season have been defending very well. I’m sure this will come.”

By entering this round of matches, only the last four teams have scored in First Division on fewer occasions than Wolves have scored.

One player hoping to help in this regard, likely as a substitute, is Fabio Silva – after the club’s record-signing set his first goals in English football to clinch a 2–1 win for Doncaster’s development team in the Papa John’s Cup.

On the striker’s £ 35m offer, Nuno said: “Fabio was good.

“But more than the goal is to spend game time. That’s what we’re looking at.” When we decide that a player will participate in the U-23 team, he will be in a competitive environment that can help the player develop.

"Every time we send a player there, it's because you see that they can be beneficial to the player. We've done it with Vitor (Vitinha), Fabio, Ki-Jana (Hoever), Owen (Otasowie), and Oskar (Buur). It's always important. ".

Nuno, meanwhile, is happy with the number of clean nets that have been kept so far, with Rui Patricio having four already named that term.

“When Roy joined us, he was the best goalkeeper, the European champion and about 100 games for Portugal,” Nuno added.