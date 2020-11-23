You can control Xbox Series X / S with Google Assistant; Here’s how



Congratulations on getting a new Xbox Series X / S! I hope you are having fun Assassin’s Creed Valhalla And the Dirt 5. Both new consoles offer a bunch of new features, but did you know you can control Xbox Series X / S with the Google Assistant? With Google Assistant, you can launch apps and games, turn off / on console, and pause videos. Setting up Google Assistant on Xbox Series X / S is easy, and here’s how to do it.

How to set up Google Assistant on Xbox Series X / S.

It is very easy to set up the Xbox Series X / S to work with the Google Assistant that allows you to control your game console with voice commands over the phone.

1.) Make sure you are running Xbox Series X / S and signed in to the Microsoft account that you want to connect with Google Assistant.

2.) Download the Google Home app on the Android or iOS app. After installing Google Home, launch the app and click “addition” > ”Prepare the device<>You have something already set up? ‘

3.) Now, look out for XboxIn the list of services.

4.) Google will be linked automatically, if same Microsoft account connected to Xbox Series X / S.

5.) Once linked, the Google Home app will display the Xbox console you want to control.

6.) Choose the room you want to use your Xbox in, in the Google Home app. Faucet ‘Completed“.

You can play Xbox Series X / S and play “Dirt 5” by saying “Hey Google, play Dirt 5 on Xbox”

What kind of thing could you do though?

Once you have connected Google Assistant and Xbox Series X / S, you can try the following voice commands.

* Hey Google, turn off Xbox

* Hey Google, play Xbox

* Hey Google, play Sea of ​​Thieves

* Hey Google, play Netflix on Xbox

* Hey Google, pause on Xbox

* Hey Google, play YouTube on Xbox

* Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox

* Hey Google, mute Xbox

* Hey Google, resume on Xbox

* Hey Google, turn up the volume on Xbox

Have any questions about Xbox Series X / S?

