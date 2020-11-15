A father’s last birthday show lit up 24 hours after his death

This is definitely one of the positions that is okay to raise birthday Decorations a little early.

The family of A. Four decades of tradition And they turned their grandfather’s elaborate Christmas offer on Saturday. However, this year’s holiday will be bittersweet, as the head of the family passed away 24 hours before the lights went out.

For the past 42 years, Dave Edwards has staged elaborate Christmas shows around his home in Croxley Green, England and has become a local celebrity, according to SWNS reports. Sadly, Edwards was most recently diagnosed with bowel cancer and passed away Friday night.

“It was a really tough day,” his daughter Sharon Markham told SWNS. “I was so drugged and still in shock, which is probably what made me go through all this. My father was an amazing man, he ruined society and the breath-taking tributes became amazing.”

The Edwards family decided to continue holding the annual operating event, which has reportedly attracted hundreds of people in past years. This year’s event appears to have been curtailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although it was broadcast online.

“The 9-foot Christmas tree was donated and people were lining up for three days to hang ornaments on it – there was a lot we had to decorate other trees on the lawn and hang some over the driveway too,” Markham explained, “My dad could never see the tree, but we told him about it.” It was “wonderful,” he said. He could hear people queuing outside so he still felt part of it. “

“I know how much all this meant to him. He was really a true hero. Heaven has acquired an angel and now he is back with my mom, Mrs. Christmas, and they can start lighting heaven together.”

The family used the attention garnered in their Christmas offerings to help raise money for charities, homeless shelters and food banks.