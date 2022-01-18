A drama in itself on Netflix

Winning a common truth is often a losing battle. The evolution of man and the spread of his wings to fly away from the nest is a process consisting of small details and sometimes imperceptible changes. Unstoppable preconceptions are not only about life’s great themes, but also Evolution of an ever-changing identityAnd it’s just as hard to break. Gabriel has to repeat over and over to whoever should know that he no longer lives in Monterey, that he doesn’t work in a publishing house, and that he doesn’t want to be a comedian. But it’s just a wasted breath: Gabrielle is thought to be cute by everyone, and they don’t want to understand it It’s not a comedy.

for him Netflix it’s up comedian, winner of Best Film and Best Cinematography at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, co-founded by Guillermo del Toro with other Hispanic directors (you won’t be glad to know that Guillermo del Toro will never develop a video game again). A work written and passionately translated by Gabriel Poncio It brings to the stage the intimate story of a man, desperate for his identity, who struggles to craft the script for a movie that he finds no square for. The film is directed by Rodrigo Guardiola – Find here all the films released in January 2022 on Netflix – It’s an imperfect blend of brain comedy and quiet drama, which seems to be struggling to overcome the psychological development that unfortunately goes on the cunning.

forever incomplete

Gabriel (Gabriel Nuncio) is on the cusp of forty, but he’s still searching for his place in the world. He lives in Mexico City and has been a comedian for nearly fifteen years, although he is tired of a job that does not satisfy him and does not allow him to earn enough.

Plan to enter the cinema by writing Drama about the first woman in space, but the plot struggles to develop and he angrily rejects the comedic label his friends keep giving it. His shutdown of external stimuli is also evident in his relationship with Leyre (Cassandra Ciangherotti), Suddenly a woman plunged into his life, with Gabriel who was fond of her but hardly concealed his contempt for her discourses on chakras, metaphysical energies and intergalactic unions. When her best friend Melissa (Adriana Paz) He asks him to donate sperm To allow her to become a mother, Gabriel is forced to face reality to grow and become a respected father to his son, but constant submission prevents him from finding the resolve needed for the role.

History in search of purpose

The American title of this movie, This is not a comedy, lends itself well to the sarcastic description of the plot. It is, in fact, a drama, a fusion of drama and comedy, whose overall success is complicated by the balance between the opposite sides of the emotional spectrum. El Comediante balances well in the first hour of watching, but is lost in the same incompleteness that burdens the protagonist. The work directed by Rodrigo Guardiola manages to elicit some gloomy smiles in its “funny” parts, and in the same dramatic way is not so difficult and deep as to disturb the heroes of the film: unfortunately this floats in not very intense sensations It ends up impoverishing the end result of the scheme, which therefore remains virtually unchanged until the end of the title.

The movie brings with it some suggestive sequences and acting brilliance, for example These elements managed to capture the viewer’s attention Which makes him curious about the history. Unfortunately, as time goes on, it becomes increasingly clear how the protagonist remains closed in on himself, prevents any form of character development and stays centered on the character that appears in the first few minutes. Only the last scenes are trying to recover the previous stalemate, allowing us to glimpse without using dialogues or direct explanations the development of Gabriel who has already absorbed all the events, turning them into lessons to be learned.

In technology a touch of class

So the script does not shine with certain flashes, but the same cannot be said about the artistic sector of the film.

Directed by Rodrigo Guardiola (joined by Gabriel Nuncio himself) Reflects the intimacy of the storyHis handheld camera is often close to faces and objects, bringing back the deep energy behind seemingly ordinary conversations. The composition of the scenes is often very inspired, as well as an image that lights up interiors with certain colours, bringing fresh and immediate spirit to current events. Also obligatory mention of the soundtrack, well executed and perfectly placed in some almost dreamlike sequences, added value to the overall success of the incomplete work. Unfortunately, we once again have to deal with a non-existent localization: Netflix only allows the movie to be watched in the original language (there are Italian subtitles), and this decision will affect the movie’s success that a large segment of subscribers is likely to ignore.