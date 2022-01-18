China again criticized the “China Action Plan” developed by the US Department of Justice.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian again on Tuesday criticized the so-called “China Action Plan” of the US Department of Justice and urged the US to correct its mistakes as soon as possible. The United States should stop treating China as an imaginary enemy and using various pretexts to slander and suppress China, as well as interfere with the two countries’ normal exchanges and cooperation in science, technology, and the humanities.

Speaking to the press, Zhao Lijian also addressed the warnings of some Western countries, including the United States and Australia, about “cyber security” during the Beijing Winter Olympics. According to such warnings, athletes from these countries should not bring their cell phones and laptops to the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing, but should leave them at home. Zhao Lijian stressed that the statements of relevant countries on the so-called “cyber security” threats in China are baseless and unfounded.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman also touched on what the Danish documentary “Searching for Yourself” revealed that the US Central Intelligence Agency had participated in human experiments in the early 1960s. Zhao said the US government often talks about “human rights” and “democracy.” However, she does not let these words be followed by corresponding verbs. The United States should apologize, compensate and bear responsibility for the victims of the secret experiments.