A 15-year-old from Poland rescued a firefighter in Germany during a flood

15-year-old Bartek Zarębski saved the life of a firefighter who was carried away during a flood in North Rhine-Westphalia. This act was immortalized on a recording that appeared on the Web. Soon the boy became a hero in Germany.

Social media circulated many recordings and photos of the harvest that the element had picked up. The German newspaper Bild published a video clip showing how the firefighter who was kidnapped by the current moves in the street. Once, 15-year-old Bartik Zharubsky and his friend “intercepted” him.

– I was afraid, but I had to do it. I had to save this guy. I didn’t think long. I wanted to do this and the boy told the Bild daily reporter that everyone would do the same in my shoes.

A firefighter was rescued by a young Polish man who lost his father on the same day.

In North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate a tragic flood occurred a week ago. At least 170 people died in the flood, and losses are estimated at 4.5 billion euros.

These first preliminary estimates pertain only to these two federal states in Germany. They do not take into account the damage caused by the floods in Saxony and Bavaria – according to ARD TV.

