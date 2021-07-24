5000 mA. Introducing Samsung’s Low-Cost Smartphone with 5G Battery

Samsung’s new mid-range 5G smartphone goes on sale in India. Let’s see the details.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India. The new Galaxy A22 5G model comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimension 700 processor, a maximum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It has a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera for taking pictures. The Galaxy A22 5G features a fingerprint sensor on the side, 5,000mAh, which runs Android 11 based OneUI Core 3.1 OS. The battery is included.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Features

– 6.6 inch 2400 x 1080 pixels FHD + Infinity V LCD screen

Octacore MediaTek Dimension 700 . processor

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

– 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Memory

– Possibility to expand memory further

– Dual SIM slot فتحة

– Android 11 and OneII Core 3.1

– 48 MP primary camera, f / 1.8, LED flash

– 5 MP Ultra Wide Camera, f / 2.2

– 2 MP depth sensor, f / 2.4

– 8 MP selfie camera, f / 2.0

Side fingerprint sensor

– 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos

– 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoltE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

– USB Type C

– 5000 mA. battery

15W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G model is available in Gray, Mint and Violet colours. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 21999.

