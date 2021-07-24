Tokyo 2020: The Mexican softball team fell for the third time against the United States

Mexico fell to the candidates in the competition (Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Mexican softball team members pass It suffered its third downfall on the power represented by the United States. Despite the fact that the Mexican team fought against the undefeated from the very beginning, two strikes of the opposing attack allowed the Mexicans to let into only two rounds of the match. with defeat He still has two games to go for the bronze medal.

The hill to go up was very steep. Up front were the favorites to win the gold medal in the tournament. but nevertheless, The first rounds passed with parity on the scoreboard. Dallas EscobedoThe bowler dedicated to facing the start of the game did a good job at the beginning, but could not stand up to the strong attack of the opponents in the middle rounds.

The Mexicans had the opportunity to place the runners at the base for a few moments. but nevertheless, Those responsible for pushing their teammates to the plate couldn’t before the unrelenting bowler. On the contrary, the powerlessness of the Mexican woman benefited opponents who, as soon as they had the opportunity, They jumped towards the goal.

The Americans are heading for the gold in discipline (Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters)

escopedo sets It was self-evident by North AmericansWho filled the rules. in the face of pressure, The manager decided to withdraw her from her job. Instead, Daniel O’Toole was selected to take the Mexican ninth out of the hole. Although the sequence, One shot allowed entry to two players from the United States. The scoreboard did not move further until all seven organizational roles had been played.

at present, Mexico is last in the competition with three defeats and has not won. This sector is led by the United States, which is undefeated with three victories. Japan chases him with two wins. Meanwhile, Canada is piling a defeat in exchange for two victories. Below are Australia and Italy.

Mexico still has a chance to straighten out and look to the bronze medal should there be a positive mix of their result. The next contender will be the Italian team, which also did not know victory. On the other hand, it will be the last chance to look for the podium Australia. It is worth noting that in the end, the top four teams will compete in any of the three metals.

