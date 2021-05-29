9 ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, reject an arms embargo on Myanmar Whole Page

New York, KOMPAS.com Nine countries ASEAN Proposing the ease of drafting the General Assembly resolution PBB to Myanmar, Including deletion Arms embargo.

The nine countries are Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, IndonesiaMalaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

They wrote to Liechtenstein, which drafted the resolution, after the vote that had been scheduled for last week was canceled.

In a letter dated May 19, the nine ASEAN members stated that the resolution could not win widespread support, especially from the countries that were directly affected.

The nine countries suggested holding negotiations so that the draft resolution could be accepted, especially in the Southeast Asia region.

“We believe that if the UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar is to help the ASEAN countries, it should be adopted unanimously,” the nine countries wrote.

mentioned Reuters The decision Friday (5/28/2021) calls for a halt to arms sales, directly or indirectly.

The nine Southeast Asian nations want the arms embargo-related penalty lifted.

From a legal standpoint, General Assembly decisions are not binding. But it has political consequences.

Unlike the fifteen members of the UN Security Council, no country has the right to veto the meeting.

Aside from arms sales, ASEAN members want the United Nations to focus more on arresting a number of political figures in Myanmar.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was one of them. He has been arrested ever since Military Council He staged a coup on February 1.

Nine countries in Southeast Asia including Indonesia want the resolution to call for the unconditional release of these political figures.

Established in 1967, the organization leads diplomacy and dialogue between the military council and the opposition.

Earlier in May, a number of civilian elements such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch called for a ban on Naypyidaw.

Only the United Nations Security Council has binding authority to enforce the embargo. However, it is believed that Russia and China will prevent this.