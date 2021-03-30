In this moment when social relationships are limited and opportunities for entertainment are being reduced to a minimum, there is no doubt that broadcast platforms have “saved” many people from boredom and devouring movies has become a daily practice.

One such platform is Netflix and among the many films offered, there are several that are based on true stories. These are tales of an extraordinary life that have left their mark on collective memory and human history.

So, here is a selection of 5 movies based on true stories to watch on Netflix:

pianist

The Pianist, 2002 film by Roman Polanski, was based on the autobiographical book of the same name by Wadlislav Zpelman.

The film follows the story of a Polish-Jewish pianist during the invasion of Warsaw by German forces.

create a file Ghetto In Hebrew, from the atrocities endured by the residents, the escape of the protagonist and his survival until the arrival of the Red Army.

The amazing history of the Rose Island

“The Incredible Story of the Isle of Roses” is a 2020 film directed by Sydney Cebelia, based on the true story of engineer Giorgio Rosa.

We are in the sixties and an engineer is building one of his islands on a platform off Rimini waters; A small country, a real settlement.

A fierce legal and political battle ensued, which would lead Giorgio Rosa to fight with all available means to save the island.

On my skin

In our selection of five movies based on true stories to watch on Netflix, On My Skin cannot be missing.

On My Skin, 2018, directed by Alessio Cremonini, tells the story of Stefano Kucchi, who was killed in prison in 2009 by the police.

Told of Stefano’s last hours of freedom and the last 7 days of his life are among the horrors he had to endure. After the death of Kochi, a bitter legal battle ensued to establish the truth of the events that had occurred.

Spotlight case

The movie, “The Spotlight Case,” is a two-award winning Oscar movie directed by Tom McCarthy in 2015.

The film details the events and hides of one of the blackest pages in American history.

The Boston Globe journalists discovered, during an investigation, the Church’s direct involvement in numerous violations against minors.

Founder

“The Founder” is a 2016 film, directed by Jonh Lee Hancock, based on the true story of entrepreneur Ray Krock.

In the 1950s, Ray Kroc met with the MacDonald brothers, the burger vendors, and from there a collaboration between the three would soon begin.

The film tells about the rise of one of the largest American fast-food chains: McDonald’s.