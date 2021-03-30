Thousands of mice invade homes, terrorizing the entire population in Australia (video)

Mexico City (APRO). A rat plague terrifies people in rural areas of New South Wales, Australia.

While the people who live there sleep, thousands of rodents enter their homes in search of food, often finding them indoors causing all kinds of problems.

