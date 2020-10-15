3D Shooter Azur Lane: Crosswave is coming to Nintendo Switch next year

Update: This has been confirmed Azure Lane: Crosswave The Switch will be launched ‘physically and digitally’ in the West in February 2021.

Original story [Wed 23rd Sep, 2020 10:30 BST]: Idea Factory announced that it will bring Azur Lane: Crosswave to the West in 2021.

Based on the Chinese side scrolling shooter Azure Lane Azur Lane: Crosswave was released on smartphones in 2017 in a world where more than 50 warships – including real-world handicrafts such as HMS Hood, IJN Yamato and Bismarck – have been reimagined as wide-eyed girls in cartoon style. . Huge fleets of ships.

Unlike the original game, which adopted a 2D perspective, Crosswave is described as a “high-octane 3D shooting game” created with the Unreal Engine and contains 4 game modes – Story, Extreme Battle, Photo and Episode – as well as customizable and rare characters. In-game items and rewards.

The game is already available on Steam and PS4, and the Switch port will benefit from the inclusion of Taihou and Formidable characters from the start – it was previously DLC on other formats. There is also an updated photo mode where players can choose up to 6 characters instead of 3 “with extended camera angles!”