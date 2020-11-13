2020 Masters: Tiger Woods leads Paul Casey with three shots

Augusta, Georgia – Relaxed as he played his 87th Masters Tour, Tiger Woods chased the Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday with the confidence of someone wandering around his living room looking for his favorite chair, footchair and ship, for the cold drink in his hand. The path was so familiar, he could negotiate it in the dark.

Since Woods has won the championship five times and has been one of the most prominent players of the past 25 years, it is likely that he played the golf course in those conditions. It may still break the equality.

Current champion Woods was not the leader after Thursday’s match in the first round, which was delayed by a three-hour thunderstorm that left dozens of golfers unable to finish their tournaments. With four under 68, Woods was tied for fourth place and three strikes quietly behind Captain Paul Casey.

But Woods’ leadership tour was the loudest statement of the day. It was a year of ups and downs for Woods, but on this day he was authored and never departed from his satanic national chart, Augusta. It looked like he was in cruise control, as if he could hit 68.