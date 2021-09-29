Russia: The United States accuses Russia of “obstruction” within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe

Madrid, 29 years old (Europe Press)

The US government on Tuesday accused Russia of “obstruction” in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) after it disrupted a meeting on human rights within the organization.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, stressed that the conference on human rights in the Europe and Eurasia region should have started on Monday in the Polish capital, Warsaw, although he did not do so because “the Russian government prevented the meeting.”

He said before asserting that “since the adoption of the Helsinki Law in 1975, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has recognized respect for human rights. Human rights are fundamental to peace and security.”

He stressed that Washington is “still waiting” for the OSCE to hold this meeting, and added that the US “will continue to demand that Russia fulfill its commitments that include ensuring the protection of fundamental freedoms and allowing citizens to hold citizens accountable for their governments, including through free and fair elections.” “.

“The United States will not ignore human rights abuses. We will continue to do our best to focus on the full range of human rights concerns in the OSCE region and will work with allies and partners to uphold the principle of annual reviews. Civil Society Engagement.”