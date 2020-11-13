Amber Heard Counters ‘Aquaman 2’ reformat request with return confirmation

Warner Bros Pictures

More than a million people signed the online appeal urging the heads of Warner Bros. Upon replacing Mina after her ex-Johnny Depp was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3.

Ice Showbiz –

Amber Heard She confirmed that she will reprise her role as Mira inAquamanThe sequel, despite fan pleas to rework the part.

More than a million people have signed the memo urging the heads of Warner Bros. On replacing Amber after they recently fired her ex-husband Johnny Depp From his role in the latest “Fantastic Beasts” after losing in a defamation case against The Sun editors, who described him in one story as a “wife’s beater”.

New change.org petition to “remove Amber Heard from”Aquaman 2“ The million mark has crossed the signature Thursday morning (November 12), but Heard insists she is not going anywhere and tells Entertainment Weekly that she is ready to return to the Marvel franchise.

“I’m so excited how much the fan love and how much fan appreciation“ Aquaman ”has gained and because it has generated so much excitement for“ Aquaman ”and Mera which means we’re going back,” he said. “I’m so excited to film that.”

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media do not dictate (selection decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only fans made” Aquaman “and” Aquaman 2. “I’m excited to start next year, the 34-year-old insisted Years old.

Meanwhile, the actress is still facing a defamation lawsuit from her ex-husband after he indicated that he had abused her in a 2019 Washington Post article.

Depp insists he never mistreated his ex-wife, denying all of her allegations against him. He plans to appeal the UK court’s decision on the defamation case.