1 hour ago Dwayne Menzie
2020 live US election results: Trump questions "the whole process" as Biden nears victory

Donald Trump continues to question the election process as Joe Biden nears victory after advancing in the major states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

This afternoon Took command of 5,587 Pennsylvania With 95% of the vote counted, less than two hours after Trump overtook Georgia.

Trump needs to win Pennsylvania to hold any hope for the president to survive – and even that is unlikely to be enough.

This comes at a time when the Republican continues to shrink, hours after launching an unfounded and unfounded attack on American democracy with diminishing chances for re-election.

The President of the United States has made repeated efforts to undermine the democratic process without foundation.

In a continuous 17-minute speech he claimed that he would have won “easily” if only “legal” votes had been counted.

Security has tightened around Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with the former Vice President’s victory now expected to be announced today.

To see what must happen for Biden to win the race, Read the explanation here.

Countries still count:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Georgia
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Pennsylvania

Follow our live blog throughout the day and overnight to get the latest updates from this massive US election

Complete US Election Results: Votes by State and What We Know About the Winner

And is she struggling to see how the US elections affect the UK? Read this to see how it affects everything from Brexit to Russia

