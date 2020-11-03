15-year-old small Michigan town ‘Kelly Clarkson explodes on’ The Voice ‘

Last year’s Christmas gift was to see her idol Kelly ClarksonAt a concert. Now, she not only sang in front of the world superstar, she just joined her team inthe sound. “

Skyler, 15-year-old Olivia Mayton, introduced herself as a Grand Rapids, but from Adda, Michigan, with a population of about 15,000 and located east of the second largest city in the state. Mayton made her own version of “Blinding Lights” at The Weeknd during the Blind Audition tour of the hit NBC Reality Singing Contest.

In her pre-recorded introduction, Mayton said, “I was going to watch The Voice and dream about being on the show and it’s crazy to be here now.” Clarkson pressed her button to turn her chair within 15 seconds of hearing Mayton’s voice. She was the only coach who automatically turned into a teenage Clarkson team from Michigan.

“I’m so excited,” Clarkson shouted. “Knowing that you are talented is that this young man is really cool. I’m speechless. I’m amazing! I’m so excited to have you on my team.”

We’ll see Mayton in the next round of competition, the Battle Rounds, which are set to start next Monday. She likely knows another contestant on the show, Ryan Gallagher. He’s also from Ada and coincidentally, he’s also on Team Clarkson. You can see a performance of Gallagher’s opera here.

