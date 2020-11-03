15-year-old small Michigan town ‘Kelly Clarkson explodes on’ The Voice ‘

53 mins ago Neville Carr
15-year-old small Michigan town 'Kelly Clarkson explodes on' The Voice '

Last year’s Christmas gift was to see her idol Kelly ClarksonAt a concert. Now, she not only sang in front of the world superstar, she just joined her team inthe sound. “

Skyler, 15-year-old Olivia Mayton, introduced herself as a Grand Rapids, but from Adda, Michigan, with a population of about 15,000 and located east of the second largest city in the state. Mayton made her own version of “Blinding Lights” at The Weeknd during the Blind Audition tour of the hit NBC Reality Singing Contest.

In her pre-recorded introduction, Mayton said, “I was going to watch The Voice and dream about being on the show and it’s crazy to be here now.” Clarkson pressed her button to turn her chair within 15 seconds of hearing Mayton’s voice. She was the only coach who automatically turned into a teenage Clarkson team from Michigan.

“I’m so excited,” Clarkson shouted. “Knowing that you are talented is that this young man is really cool. I’m speechless. I’m amazing! I’m so excited to have you on my team.”

We’ll see Mayton in the next round of competition, the Battle Rounds, which are set to start next Monday. She likely knows another contestant on the show, Ryan Gallagher. He’s also from Ada and coincidentally, he’s also on Team Clarkson. You can see a performance of Gallagher’s opera here.

More by MLIVE:

Detroit assembly line worker pulls John Legend out of his seat on The Voice

Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 features the strange death of a Michigan mother, a corpse found near Poblo Island

READ  NCIS fans won't love this new season trailer

A rural city in Michigan was named “America’s Most Beautiful Place” in 2020

More Stories

Letterman: Trump ‘he’s going to lose a lot’

9 hours ago Neville Carr

Travis Scott shuts down Instagram after slouching on his Batman costume

17 hours ago Neville Carr

Exploring Star Shay Johnson’s Family Problems in Iyanla: Fix My Life’s Love & Hip Hop

1 day ago Neville Carr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Northwest Ambulance Service was forced to declare a “major accident” after 2,200 calls in just eight hours

43 mins ago Marsh Tyler

15-year-old small Michigan town ‘Kelly Clarkson explodes on’ The Voice ‘

53 mins ago Neville Carr

Coronavirus infiltration: Study identifies genetic abnormalities that overreact | Science | News

54 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Chelsea vs Tottenham, League Cup; Preview, team news, how to watch

55 mins ago Marsh Tyler

NASA’s Voyager 2 probe is receiving first orders since March, and is sending a welcome

57 mins ago Elena Rowse