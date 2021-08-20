[국제]Portugal eases quarantine measures.. the outer mask will be removed soon

[앵커]Portugal recently lifted most quarantine restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases decreased, and is now returning to daily life.

If the secondary vaccination rate reaches 70%, the obligation to wear an external mask will be lifted from next month.

Concerns are emerging that this action may be hasty amid the spread of delta mutations.

From Portugal, reporter delivers southern Tai Lake.

[기자]Porto is the second largest city in Portugal after Lisbon and has a beautiful port.

Portugal is crowded with tourists as foreigners can enter without being quarantined if they have a Green Pass, an EU vaccine passport or test negative for COVID-19.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded one million, but with the number of new confirmed cases declining recently, most quarantine measures, such as nighttime curfews and restrictions on store opening hours, were lifted earlier this month.

Alternatively, both local and foreign nationals must provide a green pass or voice confirmation when using restaurants and accommodation facilities during weekends and public holidays when tourists are crowded.

[에두아르도 / 스페인 여행객 : 어느 정도 제한이 있지만, 괜찮습니다. 원하는 곳 어디든 갈 수 있습니다.] [호베리우 / 포르투갈 포르투 : 모두가 잘 협조하여 백신 접종률을 높여서 이 상황을 이겨내고 있어 매우 기쁩니다.]

The secondary vaccination rate in Portugal is around 65%, which is high compared to countries across Europe.

Given the increasing number of young people and minors, the vaccination of adolescents aged 12-15 years, who are about to start school, has also been started.

Quarantine authorities plan to raise the obligation to wear an outdoor mask next month when 70% of the population completes the second dose of the vaccine at the end of this month.

However, the prevalence of delta mutations remains a concern.

Most of the new confirmed cases appear to have a delta mutation, which raises concerns about the spread of infection even after vaccination.

In the midst of the highly contagious delta boom, citizens’ reactions to the lifting of the mask-wearing obligation have been mixed.

[유상민 / 포르투갈 포르투 : 고령층이나 (접종률이 낮은) 저연령층만 제대로 접종된다면 (접종률) 70%로 마스크를, 어느 정도 의무화까지 안 해도 된다고 저는 생각하고 있습니다.] [이사벨라 / 포르투갈 포르투 : 사람들 스스로 더 안전하려면, 마스크를 계속해서 사용하는 것이 좋다고 생각합니다.]

In particular, it is indicated that if the duty to wear a mask is lifted, public awareness of quarantine may also be relaxed.

[토마쉬 라마쉬 / 내과 의사 : 마스크 착용 의무화를 푸는 것은 다른 행동에도 위험을 줄 수 있는 것이라고 말할 수 있습니다. 사람들 (마스크 의무화를 풀고 나면) 애초에 마스크를 하기 전에 하던 행동들을 다시 하고 싶어 하기 때문입니다.]

Experts warn that Portugal, where the delta boom has become prevalent, should also reduce the risk of infection by maintaining basic quarantines, such as wearing a mask, rather than relying solely on the vaccination rate.

YTN World South Tai Lake in Porto, Portugal.

YTN Nam Tae Ho ([email protected])

