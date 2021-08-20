WhatsApp Web | How to add Paint in photo editing platform | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

WhatsApp Web It’s still very basic compared to the mobile version, because with it you can’t add contacts, post statuses, put filters on photos, etc. Recently, Facebook has finally implemented the basic editing tool in the web app, where you don’t have to use your cell phone to crop an image, color it, put text or emoji, however, it’s all available in beta. Today we will teach you how to use Paint on WhatsApp Web How do I do that? We will explain that soon.

WhatsApp Web It has been more than 5 years since its inception and it is still a basic instant messaging application, but users are not sitting idly by and many of them resort to third-party software to turn the aforementioned Facebook platform into a completely complete application.

As we said at the beginning, today we will teach you how to use Paint on WhatsApp Web. To make this possible, you have to first install an extension in Google Chrome called “Paint for WhatsApp Web”. What is an extension? They are additional functions or software that you add very easily in the browser to improve its performance.

Steps to install the extension in chrome

From a computer or laptop enter this Link To download the extension.

To download the extension. Now, click on Add to Chrome and then a small window will open where you will have to click on Add Extension.

Done, in this part, click on the puzzle icon (extensions) located in the upper right corner, next to your Gmail profile picture.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but, search Paint for WhatsApp Web And click on the Tack (Set) icon.

And click on the Tack (Set) icon. If you notice, in the upper right corner, the icon of the extension you just installed will appear.

How to use Paint in WhatsAPP WEB

sign in to WhatsApp Web From a PC or laptop.

From a PC or laptop. Now, find any image and right click on it.

Several options will be displayed and you have to choose the one that says: “Edit and share with Paint for WhatsApp Web”.

A new window will open for you to edit the image. You can paint it with different colors, increase the brush size, put text with different fonts in italics and bold.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.