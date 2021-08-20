Cyprus, Latvia and Finland: drivers of preventive care spending in Europe

Cyprus, Latvia and Finland against the current of the European Union. These three countries have increased spending on preventive care in the past five years, while spending in the European Union as a whole has decreased by 0.7%, according to the latest data from the European statistics agency Eurostat.

Cyprus, Latvia and Finland are the three countries that have increased healthcare spending on preventive care the most in Europe in the past five years. Between public and private spending on preventive care, Cyprus increased the amount allocated to this service by 97%.

However, spending on preventive care still represents only 1.3% of healthcare spending, compared to 2.8% for the EU average. Latvia ranks second after health spending on preventive care increased by 30% in the last five years. The Baltic state increased the amount spent on preventive care from 2% in 2014 to 2.6% in 2018. Like Cyprus, Latvia is still below the EU average.

Italy, Finland and Estonia are the three countries that spend the most on preventive care

Finland completes the platform of countries that have increased health spending on preventive care in Europe in the past five yearsAn increase of 22%. The Nordic country raised the weight of preventive care from 3.3% in 2014 to 4% in 2018.

In addition to being above the regional average, Finland ranks second in the overall ranking 2018, behind only Italy. The country spends 4.4% of its total health budget on preventive care.

In the third step of the general classification are Estonia, the Netherlands and Sweden, which spend 3.3% of the total amount on preventive care. for this part, Spain allocates 2.1% of the total health budget to preventive careIt is the same percentage for Austria. Additionally, Spain has increased this spending by 1.4% in the past five years. Finally, the UK leads the overall ranking in Europe with 5.1%.

Spending by Population

With regard to the population of each territory, The countries that spend the most money on preventive care are Sweden and Finland, 165 euros per person and 152 euros per person, respectively.

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark spend 148 euros per resident, 146 euros per resident and 128 euros per resident on preventive care, respectively. The EU averages €82 per personWhile Spain allocates only half of 49 euros per person.

finally, Romania and Slovakia spend only eight euros per person on preventive care. Outside the EU, Switzerland spends €219 per resident on preventive care, the UK spends €185 per citizen, and Norway €171 per resident.